David L. Frerichs

A private funeral service will be held at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. for immediate family only with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net

