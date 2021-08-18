David Lee Klaus

David Lee Klaus, of Odell, Neb., entered into eternal life with his Lord on August 12, 2021, at the age of 70.

David was born January 26, 1951 in Odell, Nebraska to Martin and Paula (Duensing) Klaus. He was baptised at Bethlehem Lutheran in Bremen, Kan. and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran in Odell. He grew up near and in Odell, attending Odell Public schools. Through high school he worked for Poppe's grocery store in Odell. After graduating from Odell High School he attended trade school in Beloit, Kan., for auto mechanics.

On Sept. 17, 1971, David married Darlene Minge of rural Hanover, Kan. at Trinity Lutheran Church. They moved to Odell and were members of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with four children. David worked for several years for Beardmore Chevrolet in Beatrice. He then started with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. While working for BNSF for 36 years he made many friends, and retired in 2011.