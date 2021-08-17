David Lee Kraus

David Lee Klaus
David Lee Klaus, of Odell, Neb., entered into eternal life with his Lord on August 12, 2021, at the age of 70.
David was born January 26, 1951 in Odell, Nebraska to Martin and Paula (Duensing) Klaus. He was baptised at Bethlehem Lutheran in Bremen, Kan. and confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran in Odell. He grew up near and in Odell, attending Odell Public schools. Through high school he worked for Poppe's grocery store in Odell. After graduating from Odell High School he attended trade school in Beloit, Kan., for auto mechanics.
On Sept. 17, 1971, David married Darlene Minge of rural Hanover, Kan. at Trinity Lutheran Church. They moved to Odell and were members of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with four children. David worked for several years for Beardmore Chevrolet in Beatrice. He then started with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. While working for BNSF for 36 years he made many friends, and retired in 2011.
David enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. He enjoyed growing tomatoes and peppers for his homemade salsa, making home-made fishing lures, and working with his hands on many types of projects. He was always ready to help others. He enjoyed weekends of camping and fishing with his family and friends through the years, as well as many adventurous family vacations to Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, and Colorado, hog hunting in Texas, and fishing with friends from Kansas to Canada. He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and attended as many of their sporting events, band and choir concerts, and any other activity they were involved in, as he possibly could.
David was preceded in death by his wife Darlene (in 2010), parents Martin and Paula (Duensing) Klaus of Odell, his brothers Everette, Vernon, and Arlan Klaus, sisters Elaine (Minge), Verla (Bures), and Anita (Lohse). He is survived by his son Eric Klaus and wife Robin of Beatrice, daughters Lisa Lisec and Jeff Lisec of Grain Valley, Mo., Amanda McGuire and husband Kelley of Beloit, Kan., and Amber Klaus of Kansas City, Mo., by 7 grandchildren (Victoria, Natalie, and Jeremiah Klaus, Grant and Gage Lisec, Kayley and Kenton McGuire), his sister Lola Dorn of Beatrice, and his special friend Jan Warford of Barneston.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell, Neb. Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Interment will be in Odell Cemetery.