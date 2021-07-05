David Lee Schindler, 74 years of age, of Odell passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He was born on August 1, 1946 in Tilden to Adolph and Elizabeth (Kerkman) Schindler. Dave was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. He attended St. Boniface Catholic Elementary School and graduated in May of 1964 from St. Boniface Catholic High School. Dave farmed from 1964 to 1992 and married Linda Kathryn Kluthe on June 20, 1970 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. He attended Wayne State College from 1968 to 1970 and from 1986 to 1988 earning his Bachelor of Education Degree in Social Studies and English. Dave belonged to Phi Gamma Mu and was on the International Honor Society in Social Science. He received his Master of Science Degree in Education in December of 1996 and became a Specialist in Education in December of 1998. Dave taught school at Pope John XXIII in Elgin, Wheeler Central and Ewing Public Schools. In 1998, he became Superintendent of Newcastle Public School. Dave became Superintendent of Diller-Odell Public Schools in 2001. In 2007, he was the Director of Education at Boys & Girls Home in Sioux City, Iowa. Dave became Principal at Lindsay Holy Family in Lindsay in 2008, was at Loomis Public School in 2011 and retired from education in 2012. He and Linda moved to an acreage near Odell in 2008. Dave was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odell, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 531 in Beatrice and Stone Hollow Brewery where he was a craft beer enthusiast. Education and lifelong learning was important to Dave throughout his life. He was widely recognized by his students in that he helped them to find their true potential. “A truly great mentor is hard to find, difficult to part with and impossible to replace.” He also enjoyed developing and planting trees, gardening, antique tractors, cooking and grilling.