David Lottman, 76

David was born to Harold E. Lottman and Virginia L. Lottman on September 27, 1946, in Fairbury. He died on April 8, 2023, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He attended his first few years of school in Endicott and finished his schooling in Diller.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Diller. On September 29, 1968, he married Leana S. Young after returning from his tour of duty in Vietnam. They made their home in and around the Diller area. During their retirement years they both enjoyed traveling, especially to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, their home away from home. Dave loved riding his bike and made the trip to Cabo three times, along with many adventures across the United States. Making many friends along the way.

His military service was very important to him. He loved his country very much and continued to serve with his involvement as an American Legion Rider and an honorary SoCal Patriot Guard Rider. He was a lifetime member of both the VFW in Fairbury and the American Legion in Diller. Dave was a Personnel Specialist in the Army. He received a National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, two overseas service bars, Vietnam Service Medal and a Sharpshooter M-14 medal.

He was especially proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended as many of their special events as he was able and was always calling to check in on them and to tell them he loved them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Lottman; mother and father- in- law, Harold and Mary Young; stepmother- in-law, Rose Young; sister, Susan Carpenter; son-in-law, Ronald R. Walker; and brother-in-law, Donald Elgert.

He is survived by his wife, Leana; children, Tina (Dave) Frost of Lincoln and Tim (Anne) Lottman of Beatrice; grandchildren, Hailey (Jack) McAreavey of Lincoln, Hayden (Madi) Frost of Cortland, Madysin Frost of Lincoln, and Connor Lottman of Beatrice; great grandchildren, Lane Frost and Presley McAreavey; brother, Douglas (Cindy) Lottman of Diller; brother-in-law, Robert Carpenter of Diller; sisters-in-law, Kathy Elgert of Lincoln, Cindy (Garth) Gibson of Kauai, Hawaii; special family friend, Susan Lottman of Beatrice; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. The family asks that you please wear casual or vacation attire in memory and celebration of Dave's favorite place. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 A.M. on Friday at the church. Inurnment will take place in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Diller with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. There will be a lunch held afterwards at the Veteran's Club in Beatrice, as Dave requested, a “wake”! A register book will be available to sign at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 8:00 P.M. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.