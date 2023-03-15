David “Harpo” Mason, 64

David “Harpo” Howard Mason, 64 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 9, 2023. He was born on March 8, 1959 in Beatrice, NE to Howard and Martha (Sanderson) Mason. He was a 1977 graduate of Beatrice High School and received an Associate Degree from Southeast Community College in Milford, NE. Dave married Tami Sisk on April 20, 1985, and they later divorced. He had been employed at American Tool, Dempster, Store Kraft, NEAPCO, Molex, and Malco Manufacturing. He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. Dave enjoyed fishing, anything outdoors, raising and training dogs, sports, and was an avid reader who loved learning.

Survivors include beloved family and friends his daughter Nicole and family; former wife Tami; brother Charles (Debbie); niece Amber and family; nephews Anthony and family and Adam and family; and several beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by both his parents.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. View additional service information and leave a memory of Dave at https://my.gather.app/remember/david-mason-2023.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.