David Miner

David Wayne Miner

David Wayne Miner, 65 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on November 24, 1956 in Beatrice to Edward and Lois (Bryant) Miner. David attended Beatrice High School and served his country in the United States Army from March 26, 1974 to December 30, 1974. He worked several jobs including milking cows at a dairy farm and general construction jobs. David enjoyed fishing, sports, nature, animals and sitting on the porch early in the morning drinking coffee and listening to birds.

David is survived by his close friend, Sheryl Doebele; children, Eric, Jessica and David Allen Miner; several grandchildren; siblings, Kathy Barnard and husband Gary, Ross Tidd, Linda Buss, Doraine Fitzgerald; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Elizabeth; and sister, Lisa.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual attire is suggested. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.