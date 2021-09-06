David Mortensen

David E. Mortensen, 58, of Lincoln, died September 4, 2021 at his Lincoln home. He was born on September 24, 1962 at Des Moines, IA.
In 1980 he graduated from Lewiston High School and attended Hastings College. He did over-the-road trucking for many years and spent the last 14 years with Crete Carrier.
In 1987 he married Cindy Barnard and they were blessed with two children. David enjoyed Husker and Steeler football, western movies, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his son, Luke Mortensen of Lincoln; daughter, Holly Mortensen of Beatrice; four grandchildren; his parents, Norman and Karen (Plambeck) Mortensen of Crab Orchard; brother, Dean Mortensen of Crab Orchard; sister, Janet (Warren) Mangall of Harlingen, TX; nieces and nephews; former spouse, Cindy.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Crab Orchard Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Thursday in the fellowship room of the church. Cremation has taken place but a book for signatures will be available on Wednesday, September 8th, from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family’s choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.