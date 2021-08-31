David O. Carlson
David O. Carlson, 89 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on August 23, 1932 in Boone, Iowa. David graduated from Luther High School in Luther, Iowa in 1950 and attended Iowa State University. He married Sarah Loretta McCoy on August 8, 1953 in Boone, Iowa. David served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked as a radar and electronics technician for defense contractors. David and Sarah lived in El Paso, Texas; Lawton, Oklahoma; Swybrooken, Germany; Sunset, Utah; Bismarck, North Dakota; Bossier City, Louisiana; and then moved to Beatrice in 1967. They built and managed Arctic Circle, and then constructed and managed the Bonanza Restaurant in 1977, both in Beatrice, before opening Buffy's Buffet in Lincoln, and stayed in the food business until retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and depending on the season, enjoyed gardening, fishing and basketball.
David is survived by his sons, Rod and wife Eve of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Steve and wife Polly of Casper, Wyoming; Scott and wife Jara of Beatrice; grandchildren, Whitney Petersen and husband Bryan, Aaron Carlson and wife Amber, Dillon Carlson, Jacob Carlson and wife Tiffany, Josh Carlson; and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Sarah who passed away on November 21, 2004; and son, David Michael.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Fr. Loras Grell, celebrant. A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. at the church on Friday. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels in care of the mortuary. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice is in charge of arrangements.