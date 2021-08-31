David O. Carlson, 89 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on August 23, 1932 in Boone, Iowa. David graduated from Luther High School in Luther, Iowa in 1950 and attended Iowa State University. He married Sarah Loretta McCoy on August 8, 1953 in Boone, Iowa. David served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked as a radar and electronics technician for defense contractors. David and Sarah lived in El Paso, Texas; Lawton, Oklahoma; Swybrooken, Germany; Sunset, Utah; Bismarck, North Dakota; Bossier City, Louisiana; and then moved to Beatrice in 1967. They built and managed Arctic Circle, and then constructed and managed the Bonanza Restaurant in 1977, both in Beatrice, before opening Buffy's Buffet in Lincoln, and stayed in the food business until retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and depending on the season, enjoyed gardening, fishing and basketball.