David Philippi

David Edward Philippi

David Edward Philippi, age 83 of Lincoln went to be with his Lord on December 9, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 30, 1939 in Omaha and adopted by Harold and Esther (Sprague) Philippi. He was a 1957 graduate of Wymore High School. He served God and his country as a sailor in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. He was stationed in Japan and the Philippines as a Cryptologic Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class. David was married to Naomi Keck “daughter of James and Margeret” on May 8, 1960 and remained devoted to her until the day of his death.

Together they raised 10 children who mourn his passing and celebrate the life he lived and the everlasting joy he will have in Heaven: Lisa (Jim) Kelly, Jeff Philippi; Michelle (David) Hall, Doug Philippi, Shanon Philippi, Brad (Jodie) Philippi, Niki (Phil) Connatser, Jamie (Chuck) Brodd, Matt (Katie) Philippi, and Richard Philippi. “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one's youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them.” Psalm 127:3-5 David's quiver was overflowing with 36 grandchildren, 3 grandchildren born at rest, 21 great-grandchildren with 3 more expected in 2023. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren compete in sports and always had a bit of advice to offer. There was never a task that he didn't feel he could handle himself from car care and appliance repairs to home remodels and woodworking. He rose to the challenges put before him. He even decorated the kids' birthday cakes through the years. He was a salesman for most of his life selling cars, real estate, and insurance but was most proud of being the fifth-grossing salesman in the nation while working for the Research Institute of America. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Claudia.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Todd Grove officiating. The service will be streamed on the funeral home's YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com@laughlin-hoevet). Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery with military honors being rendered by the United States Navy and Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service on Wednesday with the family greeting relatives and friends at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wymore Church of Christ with Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore in charge. Sign David's online register book and view his video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.