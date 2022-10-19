David Rehm

David Donald Rehm
David Donald Rehm, 66, of rural Pickrell, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 12, 1956 in Crete to Donald Henry and Dorothy Mae (Spilker) Rehm. David was baptized on November 11, 1956 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in DeWitt, Nebraska by Pastor B. C. Wiebke and later confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He attended Paddock Lane Elementary school and later graduated from Beatrice High School with the class of 1974. David worked various jobs throughout his career, but most recently was in construction. On February 18, 2016, he was united in marriage to Pamela Ann Starkey and the couple made their home near Pickrell. David enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling and spending time with his pets and animals. He loved watching football, especially when his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers were playing.
David is survived by his son Joshua Rehm and his fiancé Janelle Pickering of Beatrice, daughter Sara Rehm of Beatrice, mother Dorothy Rehm of Beatrice, sister Lou Ann Hajek and husband Paul of Clatonia, grandson Austin Rathman of Beatrice and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Pamela Ann Rehm in 2019, father Donald Rehm, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will held from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the mortuary with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. Condolences can be shared online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Memorial contributions may be given to the family with a later designation. Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.