David Rehm

David Donald Rehm, 66, of rural Pickrell, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 12, 1956 in Crete to Donald Henry and Dorothy Mae (Spilker) Rehm. David was baptized on November 11, 1956 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in DeWitt, Nebraska by Pastor B. C. Wiebke and later confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He attended Paddock Lane Elementary school and later graduated from Beatrice High School with the class of 1974. David worked various jobs throughout his career, but most recently was in construction. On February 18, 2016, he was united in marriage to Pamela Ann Starkey and the couple made their home near Pickrell. David enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling and spending time with his pets and animals. He loved watching football, especially when his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers were playing.