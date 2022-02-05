David Waltke

David Lee Waltke

David Lee Waltke, 66, of Beatrice died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on August 19, 1955 in Beatrice to Clarence and Bethel (Hansel) Waltke. David was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and attended Little John country school of Adams. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1973 and SCC Milford in 1975. He married Cynthia Moore on March 14, 1981 at Centenary United Methodist Church. David was a draftsman for Hoover for over 20 years. In 1997, they purchased the Maytag laundry and carwash in Beatrice and continue to operate it. In 1999, they purchased the laundromat in Fairbury operating it until 2012. David was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice, and attended Centenary United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bike riding and walking on the local trails, grilling and listening to music on the deck he designed and built, gardening, and could always figure out how to fix anything and everything. David's hobby was making home brew and tasting the results. He especially enjoyed his granddaughters and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Waltke of Beatrice; two daughters, Rebecca (Matthew) Bode of LaVista and Rachel (Nolan) Penner of Lincoln; three granddaughters, Brynlee and Adalyn Penner, and Vivian Bode; mother, Bethel “Beth” Waltke of Beatrice; sister, Denise (Jimmy) Miller of DeWitt; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Lois Moore; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Kyla) Moore and Michael Moore; sisters-in-law, Pamela (Lewis) Carlson and Vickie (Dave) Harms; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Waltke; grandparents, Ben and Marie Waltke and Rudy and Edith Hansel.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice with Pastor Mark Schutt and Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. The family requests casual dress for the service. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Monday in the church library. Masks are a personal choice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery of rural Pickrell at later date. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Hiking and Biking Trail. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.