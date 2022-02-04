David Waltke

David Lee Waltke, 66, of Beatrice died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 3, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on August 19, 1955 in Beatrice to Clarence and Bethel (Hansel) Waltke. David was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and attended Little John country school of Adams. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1973 and SCC Milford in 1975. He married Cynthia Moore on March 14, 1981 at Centenary United Methodist Church. David was a draftsman for Hoover for over 20 years. In 199,7 they purchased the Maytag laundry and carwash in Beatrice and continue to operate it. In 1999, they purchased the laundromat in Fairbury operating it until 2012. David was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice, and attended Centenary United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bike riding and walking on the local trails, grilling and listening to music on the deck he designed and built, gardening, and could always figure out how to fix anything and everything. David's hobby was making home brew and tasting the results. He especially enjoyed his granddaughters and spending time with family.