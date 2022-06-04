Dawn Renae Koenig, 54, Maple Grove, MN passed away at her home, Monday, May 2, 2022 with her husband, Brad Armentrout by her side. Dawn was born November 7, 1967, at the former Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice, to Paul R. Koenig and Minnie G. (Forden) Koenig. She grew up on a farm near Beatrice (Ellis area), and was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Harbine on November 19, 1967, by Pastor Darwin Wassman. Sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Hohbein, Beatrice. Dawn attended Sunday School and parochial school at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Harbine, and then transferred to Cedar Elementary School, Beatrice. She was confirmed in the 8th grade at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Harbine with the class of 1981, by Pastor Thomas Hepting. She attended Beatrice Junior High School, Beatrice, to complete the 7th, 8th and 9th grades; attended and graduated from Beatrice Senior High School, in 1985. During this time, she was continuously enrolled in the knowledge of music as an accomplished piano player and accompanist. She enrolled at and attended Midland Lutheran College, Fremont, where she received her BA Degree. Dawn Koenig and James Renner were married in 1994. They resided in Lincoln, where she was employed with the State of Nebraska and also attended the University of Nebraska to complete her MBA. They moved to Maple Grove, MN. Two children, Carmen Renner and Ava Renner, were born to this union. They later divorced in 2010. Dawn was employed in Hennepin County and Minneapolis City government, lastly as Deputy Controller of the City of Minneapolis. Dawn and Brad Armentrout were married February 29, 2020, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Maple Grove, MN. They resided at Maple Grove, MN. She was employed in a government office in Minnesota, a position she currently held.