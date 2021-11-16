Dean A. Baehr

Dean A. Baehr, 54, of Blue Springs, died Sunday afternoon, November 14, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on May 4, 1967 in Lincoln and graduated from Southern High School in Wymore in 1985. He married Mindy Sue Myers on November 13, 1993 at Zion Lutheran Church and they were blessed with three children. Dean was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help a friend in need. He enjoyed working for Martin Construction for many years, NASCAR racing, and watching his children's sporting activities, but his lifelong passion was farming. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Devan Baehr of Blue Springs, Shelby Baehr of Kansas City, KS, and Preston Baehr of Barneston; his father, Arnold Baehr of Blue Springs; sister, Julie (Patrick) Rethman of Parker, CO; nieces, Elise Rethman and Kiaya and Avy Myers; nephews, Jacob Rethman and Auric Myers; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Linda Myers; sister-in-law, Shelly Crowley; brother-in-law, Alec Myers; aunts, Carol (Jim) Frerichs, Dorothy (Wayne) Trauernicht, Caroline (Gary) Ideus, and Ruth Buss; uncles, Richard Baehr and Donald Baehr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mindy, who died on September 3, 2002; his mother, Delores Baehr, who died on March 12, 2021; grandparents, William and Elizabeth Jurgens, Arnold Baehr, and Lena Baehr (Henry) Paben; uncle, Richard Buss; aunts, Marilus Baehr and Lynette Baehr; brother-in-law, Jeff Crowley; cousins, Robby Baehr and Paul Baehr; nephew, Brandon Crowley.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. If you would like to watch Dean's funeral service livestreamed, please go to the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family's choice with Glennys Lienemann in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.