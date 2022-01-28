 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean L. Bass

Dean L. Bass, 91, Lincoln passed away January 26, 2022. Born March 17, 1930, in Alliance to Lloyd and Fern (Young) Bass. Dean was a U. S. Navy Veteran and was a retired banker. He was a member of the Wilber Masonic Lodge, Fairbury Elks Lodge and American Legion Post 101.

Family members include his son Tom (Kathy) Bass, Swanton; daughter Connie Barrett, Arvada, CO; grandchildren Mindy (Hans) Levens, Aaron (Kiley) Barrett, Jackie Bass, and Angie Bass (fiancé Chris Lauer); and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Yvonne, brother and sister-in-law Don and Reba Bass, and son-in-law John Barrett.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Interment in Crown Hill Mausoleum, Lakewood, CO. Memorials to The Monarch or the DeWitt Fire and Rescue Unit, DeWitt. Visitation: Beginning noon Monday, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

