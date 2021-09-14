Dean Darrell Hahn, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on December 12, 1930 in Beatrice to William “John” and Anna (Seitz) Hahn. Dean attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Plymouth High School through 9th grade. He got a job driving trucks for Mike Kessner hauling livestock at the age of 16. On December 12, 1951, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California where he received his training in the infantry and earned his sharp shooter medal. Dean was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953 and remained in the reserves until December 11, 1959. After returning home, he was employed at Beatrice Concrete Company where he worked for 53 years. Dean married Eileen Weichel and had two children, Michael and DeLaine. After Eileen's death, he married Delores Hinz on March 20th, 1965 and they had two boys, Stacey and Nick. Dean was a member of the Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the American Legion in Plymouth and enjoyed working with metal in his spare time, cutting out animal and birds and making small windmills.