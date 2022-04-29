Dean Eldon Pittam, age 73, of Lincoln, lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer at Tabitha Journey House on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was born in Lincoln on September 20, 1948 to Eldon and Byrleta (Hoehne) Pittam. Dean was a 1966 graduate of Adams Public School; 1967 graduate of SECC in Electronics; 1968-72 US Air Force Phantom Fighter Airplane Radar Instructor and Technician; and 1971-72 Vietnam Serviceman. He worked in Electronics and Heavy Equipment Sales and Management; Weed Control and Tree Services; and as a Fireworks Pyrotechnician. Dean's outgoing, friendly personality earned him many dear friends. He enjoyed riding UTV trails, fishing, hunting, and travel. He was a member of American Legion #221, Adams, NE.

Left to cherish his memories are Fiance, Wendy Citta; Sister, Brenda Franklin; Nephews, Les Franklin II, Grand-Niece Savannah Sipp, and Trevor (Nichole) Franklin; Grand-Niece, Alva Franklin; and Grand-Nephew, Drake Franklin. Preceded in death by parents Eldon and Byrleta Pittam.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln. Memorial Services will be Tuesday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln Firefighter's Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane, Lincoln. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be Tuesday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Adams.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in Dean's name to a Nebraska Veteran's Organization or buy a USA Flag and fly it proudly at your home or business. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.