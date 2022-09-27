Deanna Thaut

Deanna K. Thaut

Hastings resident Deanna K. Thaut, 64, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings. Deanna was born July 23, 1958, to Richard & Frances (Shottenkirk) Fischer in Beatrice. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1976. Deanna married Timothy Thaut on October 26, 1979. She worked for the county courts and she was the Deputy County Treasurer for Adams County before she retired.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Timothy Thaut. Survivors include siblings & spouses Penny & Raymond Snell and Richard “Butch” & Barbara Fischer, all of Hastings; 4 nephews, 1 niece, 5 great-nephews and many other family members & friends.

Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 30, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hastings. Private family inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.