Debora Kay Bell

Debora Kay Bell, 66 of Lincoln passed away May 17, 2021. Born August 31, 1954 in Lincoln to Jake and Emma (Meints) Von Busch. Debora worked for Von Busch & Sons Refuse and Sanitary Garbage Co. She was a member of Christ Lincoln Church.

Family members include her son Christopher (Heidi) Bell, Beatrice; grandsons Justin Bell and Aaron Jasper; significant other Tom Clark, Lincoln; brothers Dennis (Reva), Richard (Joan) and Bruce (Paula) Von Busch, all of Lincoln; aunts Norma Reichwaldt, Lincoln and Karen Kerl, Beatrice; uncles Virgil (Mary) and LeRoy (Sharon) Meints, both of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Jake and Emma and brother Steven.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner Street with Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. Face coverings are required. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Christ Lincoln Church.

Visitation from 3-5 pm Thursday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street and one hour prior to service time at the church.

