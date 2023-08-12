Deborah A. Nemechek

Deborah A. Nemechek, age 86, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Blue Valley Health and Rehabilitation in Blue Rapids.

Debbie Chesney was born in Portland, OR, on February 2, 1937, to Ina (Carlson) and Harold Chesney. Debbie's family moved to Seattle, WA, where she spent many childhood years. Her family made another move to California. Debbie graduated from Carlmont High School in Belmont, California in 1955.

Debbie met her first husband a Navy Sailor, Byron Harder. The two were married in 1957. Debbie and Byron moved to Nebraska in 1964, where they raised their three children, Jay, Janet and Jeff.

Shortly after divorcing Byron, Debbie met Melvin Nemechek. Melvin and Debbie were married in 1986. They lived out their lives in Blue Rapids. Melvin passed away in 2020.

She was a member of the Blue Rapids United Methodist Church.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Melvin; and her ex-husband, Byron.

Survivors include her children: Jay Harder of Pickrell, NE, Janet (Dave) Newmyer of Wilber, NE, Jeff Harder of Gretna, NE, Bryon (Linda) Nemechek of Waterville, Kevin (Joanne) Nemechek of Inverness, FL, Diann Elliott of WA, and Jolene (Roger Miller) Musil of Marysville; a brother, Doug Chesney, and sister, Carol (Bill) Knox, both living in California; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing is from noon to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Christie-Anderes Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Blue Rapids United Methodist Church with Pastor Berniece Ludlum officiating. Althea Wertz will be the musician. Special recorded music will include "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Somewhere Over The Rainbow." Casket Bearers include: Randy Newmyer, Sam Newmyer, Mark Newmyer, Zachary Harder, Jacob Harder and Christopher Harper. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Waterville.

Memorials are suggested to Blue Rapids United Methodist Church, and may be sent in care of Christie-Anderes Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, KS, 66548.

Condolences may be left at www.apfunerals.com.