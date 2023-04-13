Deborah A. Wells

Deborah A. Wells, 65, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday night April 11, 2023 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on November 25, 1957 in Beatrice and attended Beatrice Public Schools. In 1978 she married John Houseman and they were blessed with three children, Nichole, Joshua, and Whitney. They later divorced. On September 22, 1995 she married Clayton Wells at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She was the long-time office manager working with her dad at Beatrice Motor Mart. Deb was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and was active in the racing community. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and collecting antiques. However, she was most passionate about racing and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Clayton Wells of Beatrice; children, Nichole White and special friend Eric Ebeling, Joshua (Crystal) Houseman, Whitney (Jordan) Grabouski, Ally (Jason) Kreft; nine grandchildren, Nolan, Zachary, Olivia, Micaela, Jorja, Jones, Logan, Rylie, and Judson; mother, Rose-Ann Parde; sister, Carol (Larry) Vetrovsky; brother, Scott Parde; sister-in-law, Gaylene Jefferies; niece, Jessica (Damir) Bruguera; great-niece, Norah; many more nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Parde.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 P.M. The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday from 1:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.