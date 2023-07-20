Debra Scheideler, 63

Debra Lynn (Rathbun) Jurgens Scheideler, 63, of Beatrice, died Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2023, after a long heroic battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was the middle child of Ronald and Linda (Armbruster) Rathbun. Deb was born in the naval hospital at Portsmouth, VA on January 20, 1960. The family moved to Maywood, MO, in 1962, and Deb attended grade school in LaGrange, MO, and graduated from Highland High School. She moved to Quincy, IL, in 1979, and worked for Long John Silvers, transferring to Moberly, MO, in 1989. In 1990, she transferred to Nebraska after meeting her soon to be husband, Mark Jurgens from Filley, NE. Deb and Mark were married in 1990, and they were blessed with a daughter, Tiffany. Mark and Deb later divorced and Deb and Tiffany moved to Beatrice.

Deb managed the deli at SunMart for ten years and then tried her hand at factory work for a few years before returning to food service. She ended her work career at Beatrice Community Hospital in 2018, after becoming disabled from the cancer.

Deb met her husband, Steven Scheideler in 2015, and they were married on February 4, 2017. She always appreciated what a stand-up-guy Steve was through her cancer journey.

Deb spent her life working hard and playing hard. She loved to travel and always enjoyed sharing a good cold beer with friends. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, reading, Words With Friends, and feeding the birds. She was extremely proud of being a mother. Her daughter, Tiffany, meant the world to her.

Survivors include her husband, Steven Scheideler of Beatrice; daughter, Tiffany Langner of Lincoln; granddaughter, London; mother, Linda Rathbun of Quincy, IL; brother, Keith (Elizabeth) Rathbun of Ewing, MO; sister, Renee' (Mark) McRae of St. Louis, MO; mother-in-law, Darlene Scheideler; step-children: Samantha (Dennis) Leonard and children: Savannah and Ethan of Middletown, PA; and Marissa (Kenny) Herrguth and children: Kylie, Madilyn, and Hadley of Surprise, AZ; sister-in-law, Susan (Chuck) Bogenreif of Lincoln; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Rathbun; son-in-law, Logan Langner; father-in-law, Robert Scheideler; maternal grandparents, Philip and Julia Mae Armbruster; paternal grandparents, Walter and Elsie Rathbun; unclesL Bruce Armbruster and Gary Armbruster; fur babies: Penny and Cookie.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual dress is required for the service and only tears of joy are allowed.

There will be no viewing as Deb's final gift was to deed her body to science for medical education. Her sense of humor kicked in as she said "the last laugh could very well be on the students as I'm sure I am a very unique specimen."

A book for signatures will be available on Friday, July 28, 2023, from noon until 8:00 PM The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Friday from 4:30 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Domestic Violence Awareness. www.foxfuneralhome.net

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.