Debra Schultz
LIBERTY - Debra Schultz, age 57 of Liberty went home on August 17, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Wymore Presbyterian Church with Jim McNeal officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.
A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. We encourage friends and family to visit Deb's memorial page at www.ghchapel.com, where you can view a full obituary, livestream of her service share memories and photos.
