Delbert Bartels

Delbert J. Bartels

Delbert J. Bartels, age 88 passed away at his home in Blue Springs on January 13, 2023. He was born on August 29, 1934 to John and Martha (Fuchs) Bartels. He worked as a machinist at Dempster Manufacturing for 44 years, retiring in 1999. After his retirement, he worked for the City of Blue Springs and as a courier for Security First Bank in Blue Springs. On January 7, 1961, he was united in marriage to Shirley Phillips at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wymore where he held several leadership positions. He served on the Blue Springs City Council, Blue Springs Cemetery Board, and was a 50 year member of the Blue Springs Fire Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed gardening, growing and selling asparagus, flowers, driving around, and “going for coffee.”

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; sons, Michael (Barbara) Bartels and Alan (Laura) Bartels; granddaughters, Alexa (Andrew) Cotsonas and Amanda Bartels; step-grandson, Michael Coryell; great-grandson, Carter Cotsonas; brothers-in-law, Marvin Phillips (Marie Day), and Francis (Mary) Phillips; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold (Elma) (Mary) Bartels, Edwin (Pat) Bartels, and Wilmer Bartels; sisters, Esther (Edward) Franzen and Lorna (Bill) Troxel; sisters-in-law, Alice (Willard) Scheele, Lila Koester, and Janet Phillips; and brothers-in-law, Dwight Phillips and Ernest Phillips.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch and Vicar Michael Winckler officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@laughlin-hoevet). The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Casual attire is suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Blue Springs Cemetery with the funeral home in charge. Sign Delbert's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.