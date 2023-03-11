Della M. Husa-Siems

Della M. Husa-Siems, of Wymore passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center on March 9, 2023 - one day shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born on March 10, 1931 in Manhattan, Kansas to Roy and Lois (Edwards) Hammond, but was raised by her uncle and aunt, Faye and Goldie Bowers. She was a 1948 graduate of Lewiston High School. On September 6, 1952 she was united in marriage to LaWayne E. Husa. Della worked alongside her husband on the farm but was also a nurse. After LaWayne's death in 1986, she married Larry Siems. She was a past member of the Liberty Legion Auxiliary, Beatrice Art Club, Prairie Queen Extension Club, and the knitting club. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and canning. She was always "on the go" traveling, road-tripping, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Monfelt and husband Richard and Jerry Husa and wife Tammy all of Wymore; grandchildren, Jamie Monfelt and friend, Sean Schidler, Joshua Husa, and Tyler Husa; brother-in-law, Carl Siems; many nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Faye and Goldie Bowers; husbands LaWayne (1986) and Larry (2012); 6 brothers and 2 sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation with the funeral home in charge. Additional details about Della's Services, including any available live streams can be found at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.