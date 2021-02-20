Della L. (Hale) Roebke

Della L. (Hale) Roebke, 91, of Burlington, NC, formerly of Beatrice, died February 17, 2021. Della was born on February 18, 1929 at Cortland and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1946. She married Ernest Roebke on April 3, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran Church parsonage in Beatrice. She was an office worker in the billing department at Store Kraft Manufacturing Company for 35 years before retiring in 1994. She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church and was active in the LWML group and the Lydia Mary Circle. She was also a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary of the Bitting-Norman Post #27 of Beatrice. Della enjoyed sewing, embroidery, quilting and cooking.

Survivors include one daughter, Jenette Simmons and her husband William of Burlington, NC; one granddaughter, Celeste Caiola and husband Eddie; one great-granddaughter, MaKayla Basile of Hillsborough, NC; brother, Larry (Lianna) Hale of Cerritos, CA; sister, Joyce Gallegos of San Marcos CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Roebke who died on February 4, 2010; parents, Chester and Frances (Williams) Hale; three brothers, Chester Hale, Eldon Hale, Lyle Hale; and one sister, Dorothy Kuntz.

Services will be at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Burial will be at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 8:00 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.