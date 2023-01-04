Della Tuttle

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Lester; brothers, Ray, Ralph, Reuben, Edward, Arthur and Norman; and sister, Olinda Boyd. Survivors include her children, Twila Modrell, Bennington, Scott (Barb) Tuttle, Torrington, WY, Marty (Mary Beth) Tuttle, Lewiston and Brenda Jamison, Hoisington; nine grandchildren, Ben (Angela) Modrell, Erica (Frank) Morris, Stephanie (Justin) Scherbarth, Malia (Cory) Divilbiss, Micala (Dylan) Anderson, William (Emily Schmidt) Tuttle, Grant (Zadie Smith) Tuttle, Marshall Tuttle and James (Jen) Tuttle; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Joslynn Modrell, Jared and Christian Scherbarth, Ian, Lacey and Clarke Morris, Abigail Tuttle, Emmitt, Evelyn, Emily Everett, and Esther Divilbiss, and Sebastian and Sullivan Anderson.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor Jill Duis will officiate. Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery. A memorial fund is established and contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.