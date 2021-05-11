 Skip to main content
Delmar H. Tjaden
Delmar H. Tjaden, 81, Marysville, KS, died Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Frankfort Care Home, Frankfort, KS.

Visitation will be from noon until 9 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville. A private funeral service will be Friday at Immanuel Stateline Lutheran Church, north of Marysville. The service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Friday on Kinsley Mortuary Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS.

