DeLora S. Drinkgern, 101, Bremen, KS, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Washington, KS.
Visitation is Wednesday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Hermansberg) north of Bremen.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS.
