DeLora S. Drinkgern

Visitation is Wednesday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Hermansberg) north of Bremen. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS.

