Delores Botz

Delores J. (Scripter) Botz, 89 years of age, of Beatrice was welcomed by Jesus to her heavenly home surrounded by family in Beatrice on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born on February 29, 1932 in Clay Center, KS to Clifford and Agnes (Carlson) Scripter. Delores graduated from Longford High School in Longford, KS where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. She received a certificate from Winfield Business College in Winfield, KS. Delores married William “Wayne” Botz on April 26, 1953. She spent the majority of her life as the office manager for Wayne's chiropractic business. Delores was a member of First Baptist Church in Beatrice where she was involved as a deaconess and in several bible study groups. She enjoyed shopping, anything Huskers, traveling many places including Israel and an Alaskan cruise, impacting souls for Christ and especially the time with her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and friends.