Delores Botz

Delores J. (Scripter) Botz
Delores J. (Scripter) Botz, 89 years of age, of Beatrice was welcomed by Jesus to her heavenly home surrounded by family in Beatrice on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born on February 29, 1932 in Clay Center, KS to Clifford and Agnes (Carlson) Scripter. Delores graduated from Longford High School in Longford, KS where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. She received a certificate from Winfield Business College in Winfield, KS. Delores married William “Wayne” Botz on April 26, 1953. She spent the majority of her life as the office manager for Wayne's chiropractic business. Delores was a member of First Baptist Church in Beatrice where she was involved as a deaconess and in several bible study groups. She enjoyed shopping, anything Huskers, traveling many places including Israel and an Alaskan cruise, impacting souls for Christ and especially the time with her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and friends.
Delores is survived by her children, Michael Botz and wife Lisa of Davenport, IA, Jeff Botz and wife Lori of Lincoln, Debra Hirsch of Beatrice; grandchildren, Heather Graewe and husband Mike, Sarah Andersen and husband Jake, Megan Schumacher and husband Anthony, Tabitha Botz, Amanda Wilson and husband Brian, Andrew Botz and wife Kristin, Brittany Geist and husband John, Brian Botz, Brandon Hirsch and wife Claire, Brianna Hirsch, Brent Hirsch; great-grandchildren, Alexis Graewe and fiancé Brody Foote, Hunter and Haeden Graewe, Savannah and Maverick Andersen, Griffin and Gavin Schumacher, Alynna Henderson, Bre, Alexis, Haley, Onika and Sephina Wilson, Winston and Nolan Botz, Gracie, Benson, Rowan and Brix Geist, Eleanor Hirsch; great-great-grandchildren, Cruewe Foote, Navaiya Wilson; siblings, Don Scripter and wife Shirley of Clay Center, KS, Larry Scripter and wife Mary of Longmont, CO, Bonnie Snyder and husband Tim of Aurora, CO; sister-in-law, Dotty Scripter of Clay Center, KS; special friend, Verla Dorn of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dr. William “Wayne” Botz on November 3, 1998; great-grandchild, Fiona Wilson; and siblings, Richard “Bud” Scripter and Lois Winston and husband Jack.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Beatrice with Pastor Nolan Hayes officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 in the Fairbury Cemetery in Fairbury. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.