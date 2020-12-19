Delores C. Rahe, 83, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home. She was born January 28, 1937 in Beatrice to Harm and Ida (Busboom) Sanders. Delores graduated from Holmesville High School in 1955 and then Attended Peru State College. Delores married Delbert H. Rahe on April 26, 1959 in Beatrice. She operated a home day care for ten years and then went to work for Dee's Day Care for thirty years, retiring at the age of 62. Delores was a Sunday School Teacher for thirty years at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Foster Grandmother for nine years at St. Paul's Lutheran School, PTA member and Brownie Leader. She enjoyed sending cards to people, always baking M&M cookies, and sugar cookies during the holidays. She loved her McDonalds coffee group. She was a proud block house during the years the girls were in school and Delores never met a stranger.