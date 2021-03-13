Delores Fay Baehr, 78, of Blue Springs, died Friday, March 12, 2021 at her home. She was born on August 28, 1942 at rural Filley. She attended Cedar Bend country school, graduated from Filley High School in 1959, and attended Lincoln Business school. She worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Education. On June 17, 1962, she married Arnold Baehr and they moved to the farm near Blue Springs in 1968 where she helped Arnold as a farmwife and homemaker. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She was a former Sunday school and VBS teacher. Delores enjoyed Nebraska sports, reading, traveling, writing letters, and spending time with friends and family. Delores was a kind and loving person, adored by her family and friends. She was always positive and upbeat and had a smile for everyone. She found joy and happiness in simple things, like baking a new recipe, going antiquing with her sisters and friends, or watching Nebraska volleyball, football, and basketball. She also enjoyed inviting her friends over and cooking delicious meals for them. She always put others' needs first and never sought attention for the good deeds she did. She had a big heart, and entertained at the local nursing homes, sharing her love of old quilts, dishes, or clothing styles from years past. She also sent cards and wrote letters to family members in different states, those away at college, and to many military people from church. Sometimes, she even sent a bag of her famous cookies with those letters. She had a strong faith that carried her through life's good times and hard times. She was, and will always be, deeply loved by her family and friends.