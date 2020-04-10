× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Delores J. Koch

Delores Joan Koch, 83, of Lincoln passed away April 7, 2020 at the Tabitha Martha House. Born August 16, 1936 in Marshall County, Kan. to John E. and Dora (Dirks) Jurgens.

Delores was a graduate of Barneston, Neb. High School class of 1954. She married Loyd Koch on April 24, 1955 in Wymore.

Delores was a bank teller at National Bank of Commerce for many years and a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church for 64 years.

Family members include her husband of 64 years Loyd; children Douglas Koch and Dennis (Sheila) Koch, all of Lincoln, Jodi (Curtis) Cihal, Colon, Neb. and James (Gila) Koch, Shelburne, VT; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Jurgens, Wymore. Preceded in death by parents, three brothers and daughter-in-law Susan in January 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Delores Koch , please visit Tribute Store.