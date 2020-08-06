You have permission to edit this article.
Delores M. Walker
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating, masks are required at church. Burial will take place prior to the memorial service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery of Lincoln. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Community Food Pantry or St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence is available online at www.foxfuneralhome.net

