Delores M. Walker

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating, masks are required at church. Burial will take place prior to the memorial service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery of Lincoln. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet friends and family on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home , masks optional. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Community Food Pantry or St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence is available online at www.foxfuneralhome.net