Delores M. Walker, 95, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born August 3, 1924 at rural Sterling and moved with her family to Virginia where she attended school. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church at Sterling and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She moved to Beatrice to work at Store Kraft in 1941 sewing fabric for gliders during WW II and also worked for Dempsters producing munitions before selling Avon for 15 years, retiring in 1984. She was married to Robert G. Walker March 13, 1943 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where she was a past member of Busy Martha's. She volunteered for the Community Food Pantry, enjoyed golfing at Hidden Acres, traveling and watching her granddaughters play softball.