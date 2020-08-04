Delores M. Walker
Delores M. Walker, 95, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born August 3, 1924 at rural Sterling and moved with her family to Virginia where she attended school. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church at Sterling and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She moved to Beatrice to work at Store Kraft in 1941 sewing fabric for gliders during WW II and also worked for Dempsters producing munitions before selling Avon for 15 years, retiring in 1984. She was married to Robert G. Walker March 13, 1943 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where she was a past member of Busy Martha's. She volunteered for the Community Food Pantry, enjoyed golfing at Hidden Acres, traveling and watching her granddaughters play softball.
Survivors include three sons, Robert W. Walker of Beatrice, Gary Walker and wife Suzanne of Scottsdale, AZ and Steve Walker and wife Rita of Beatrice; two granddaughters, Lindsey Engel and husband Nick and Emily Kreber and husband Brandon, all of Lincoln; five great-grandchildren, Knox and Tucker Engel and Leigha, Weston and Ellie Kreber; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Minnie Aden; her husband Robert G. Walker, who died April 25, 2009; one grandson, Taylor Walker; five brothers, Harold, Lowell, Norvin, Lawrence and Donald Aden.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating, masks are required at church. Burial will take place prior to the memorial service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery of Lincoln. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet friends and family on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home , masks optional. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Community Food Pantry or St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. A guestbook for signatures and messages of condolence is available online at www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.
