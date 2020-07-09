Deloris "Dee" Marie Chizek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dee Chizek

Deloris Marie (Holthus) Chizek was born at rural Elk Creek, Nebraska, on March 13, 1936, to John and Frieda (Lampe) Holthus. She received her education at Long Branch schools. Dee passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home in Cuba, Kansas, due to pancreatic cancer.

She and Joe met in 1956 when she worked at a café and he was with a road construction crew. They were married on December 30, 1958, and lived at Fort Campbell, Kentucky for two years while Joe served in the 101st Airborne, United States Army.

In 1961, they moved their mobile home to Cuba, Kansas. In 1963 they alone built their present home. Dee drove half the nails, blocks to shingles. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, helping on the farm, and baby sat with many neighboring children while raising her own four children. She was an excellent mother and teacher to all.

Dee was a member of the Elk Creek Riders Saddle Club, Republic County Czech Club, and Cuba Booster Club. She loved her entire family, listening and dancing to Polka music, her “0” turn lawn mower and riding the golf cart around town. Dee was proud of her German heritage and loved her Czech man.