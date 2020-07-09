Deloris "Dee" Marie Chizek

Dee Chizek
Deloris Marie (Holthus) Chizek was born at rural Elk Creek, Nebraska, on March 13, 1936, to John and Frieda (Lampe) Holthus. She received her education at Long Branch schools. Dee passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home in Cuba, Kansas, due to pancreatic cancer.
She and Joe met in 1956 when she worked at a café and he was with a road construction crew. They were married on December 30, 1958, and lived at Fort Campbell, Kentucky for two years while Joe served in the 101st Airborne, United States Army.
In 1961, they moved their mobile home to Cuba, Kansas. In 1963 they alone built their present home. Dee drove half the nails, blocks to shingles. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, helping on the farm, and baby sat with many neighboring children while raising her own four children. She was an excellent mother and teacher to all.
Dee was a member of the Elk Creek Riders Saddle Club, Republic County Czech Club, and Cuba Booster Club. She loved her entire family, listening and dancing to Polka music, her “0” turn lawn mower and riding the golf cart around town. Dee was proud of her German heritage and loved her Czech man.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Nelva and Owen Beethe, Ellen and Glen Beethe; brothers Alvin and Leroy Holthus; brother-in-law John Cawley.
Dee will be forever remembered by her husband Joe; sisters Eileen Rich and Janice Cawley; sister-in-law Angela Holthus; three daughters: Tammy Wickstrum (Mike), Cuba, Kan.; Kathleen Steinle (Brad), Talmo, Kan.; and Lisa Pierce (Clint), Augusta, Kan.; son David Chizek (Stacey), Manhattan, Kan.; five grandchildren: Kelly Steinle (Joseph Bergkamp), Wichita, Kan., Kate Fisher (Tate), KCMO, Brian Steinle (Becca), Augusta, Kan., Megan Spilker (Trent), Harbine, Neb., and Patrick Chizek, Manhattan, Kan.; five great grandchildren: Dade Fisher, Harlie Steinle, Avery, Dani and Riley Spilker; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of her life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11th, 2020, at the Cuba Community Hall, Cuba, Kansas. The day of the annual “turtle feed” which Dee cooked the turtles for over 30 years. The Chizek family requests that family and friends attending Dee's Memorial Service to please wear masks or other type of facial covering.
Her urn made of hedge, yellow in color, Dee's favorite color, by son David, will be buried in National Bohemian Cemetery No. 13, rural Cuba, with Stacey Chizek officiating. Following the committal service, lunch will be in the Cuba City Park.
Memorials are suggested to be made to the Cuba Booster Club or Meadowlark Hospice of Clay Center, Kan., and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home, Belleville, Kansas assisted the Chizek family with these arrangements, www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.