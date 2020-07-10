Deloris (Dee) Marie Chizek
Deloris (Dee) Marie Chizek

Dee Chizek

A Celebration of her life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11th, 2020, at the Cuba Community Hall, Cuba, Kansas. The day of the annual “turtle feed” which Dee cooked the turtles for over 30 years. The Chizek family requests that family and friends attending Dee's Memorial Service to please wear masks or other type of facial covering. Memorials are suggested to be made to the Cuba Booster Club or Meadowlark Hospice of Clay Center, Kan., and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Deloris Chizek, please visit Tribute Store.

