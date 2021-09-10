Dena H. Trauernicht, 97, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at home. She was born March 23, 1924 at Filley and attended the Sunny Slope Country School of rural Filley. She was baptized on April 18, 1924 and confirmed on April 10, 1938, both at Zion Lutheran Church by Pastor J.B. Reents. She was married to Alfred Trauernicht on January 24, 1943 at the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and they lived and farmed the home place near Pickrell until moving into Beatrice on August 5, 1993. Dena was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and had been a member of the Ladies Choral Group, was a charter member of WELCA and sewed many of the alter cloths for the church. She worked as a seamstress and specialized in sewing custom draperies She enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle, her figurine bird collection, traveling with family and friends, baking, cooking and holidays with family.