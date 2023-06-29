Denise Ann Jantzen, 50
Denise Ann (Binkowski) Jantzen, 50 years of age, of Beatrice peacefully left this world on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.
She was born on June 9, 1973 in Denver, Colorado to Frederick and Letha (Holman) Binkowski. Denise spent her younger years moving around with her family due to her father's work. After settling down in Denver in her early adult years, she moved to a small farm town in Nebraska to be closer to her parents. This Denise would say was the best move of her life. After moving to Nebraska, she met the love of her life, Scott Jantzen and they were married on October 11, 2008 in Beatrice. Denise had a love for children like no one else. After fostering over 40 children, Denise and Scott adopted four amazing children. She also had a love for helping others and everyone knew anytime anywhere, and Denise would be there by your side to help out with anything you need. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by every single one of her family and friends.
Denise is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Asha, Aaron, Leona and Denise Jantzen; mother, Letha Binkowski, all of Beatrice; sisters, Michelle Binkowski and wife Laurie of Carnation, Washington, Janieliee Osborne and wife Cindy of Monroe, Washington, Deborah Ingemunson of Everett, Washington; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; mother-in-law, Neva (Champ) Jantzen; and grandparents, Edmond Binkowski and Agnes Binkowski-Podardski and Edward Holman and Leona Holman-Luna.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 30, 2023 at First Mennonite Church west of Beatrice with Pastor Josh Janzen officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM on Friday in the church basement. Private prior interment will be in the Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.