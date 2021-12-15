Denise M. Schlake

Denise M. Schlake, 60, of rural Cortland, died Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on February 23, 1961 at Beatrice. Denise attended Hedley District 71, Cedar Elementary, Beatrice Middle School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1980. In high school she participated in band, choir, show choir and 4-H. After graduation, she attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Southeast Community College. On April 15, 1983, Denise married Robert Schlake at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. To this union they were blessed with two daughters. She worked for Martin Luther Home, had an in-home daycare, was a receptionist at Gage County Medical, and then was the office administrator at Ratigan-Schottler Manufacturing for 15 years. Denise was also a Pampered Chef Consultant for many years. She enjoyed attending her daughters' sporting, dance, choir, and life events, traveling with Robert to cattle auctions, being involved with the Christ Community Worship Team and church choir, and traveling to see family or new places. She was a sports fan following the Huskers, KC Royals, and Chiefs.

Survivors include husband, Robert R. Schlake of Cortland; two daughters, Delaney (Jake) Brethouwer of Beatrice and Mallory (Drew) Hubka of Beatrice; mother, Marj Epp of Beatrice; brothers, Roger (Elaine) Epp of Stafford, KS and Curt (Sarah) Epp of Lincoln; sister, Beth (Doug) Unruh of Walton, KS; mother-in-law, Carolyn Schlake of Beatrice; brother-in-law, David (Jennifer) Schlake of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Epp of Beatrice, Susan (Todd) Burgason of Lincoln, Carol (Wade) Macklem of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Linda (Jeff) Hogrefe of Omaha; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Epp, Sr.; infant brother, Martin; brother, Donald Epp, Jr.; grandparents, Abe and Minie Epp, and William and Margaret Thimm; father-in-law, Ronald Schlake.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Christ Community Music Ministry with Kurt Wallman and Melinda Chleboun in charge. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a book will be available for signatures on Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice in charge of the arrangements.