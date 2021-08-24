Denise M. Stanton, 70, of Fairbury, passed away August 21, 2021 at Bryan Health – West in Lincoln. She was born June 2, 1951 to Kenneth Mike & Shirley Maxine (Furrow) Lacey in Fairbury.

Services will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials will go to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Family's Choice. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday. Masks are required for viewing & services. Burial in Fairbury Cemetery. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com