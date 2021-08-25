Denise Stanton

Denise Marie (Lacey) Stanton
Denise Marie (Lacey) Stanton of Fairbury passed into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was 70 years young. She was born June 2, 1951, as the middle child of Kenneth (Mike) and Shirley Lacey. She graduated Fairbury High School class of 1969. She married Daniel Stanton in Fairbury on May 29, 1976. Denise went to school in Windom, MN at the Medical Institute to become a lab technician. She worked for a short time in Lincoln and then returned to Fairbury to work for Swingsters. She also worked for a short time at the hospital in Fairbury as a Lab technician, at Smitty's Bakery, worked in insurance, and finished her most recent career at Tatro Chiropractic. Denise also served as a secretary and treasurer for the First Church of God for many years. Denise was an avid Husker fan for volleyball & football and she also loved watching the Royals.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter Stephanie Weaver (Michael) of Omaha; grandchildren Lily and Greyson Weaver of Omaha; sisters Angela Tesar (Brad) of Omaha and Jackie Gallegos of Fairbury; nephews Drew Boyer and Jordan Tesar of Omaha; niece Lisa Neugebauer of West Virginia; stepchildren, Jeremy Stanton of Oklahoma and Angela O'Brien of California. Denise was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Julian Gallegos.
A celebration of Denise's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home, with Kerry Moody officiating. Viewing is Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home and Daniel will greet friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Memorials can be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Denise's memory at a later date of their choice or sent to the Parkinson's Foundation - 16811 Burdette Street Suite One, Omaha, NE 68116. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com