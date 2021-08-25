Denise Stanton

Denise Marie (Lacey) Stanton of Fairbury passed into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was 70 years young. She was born June 2, 1951, as the middle child of Kenneth (Mike) and Shirley Lacey. She graduated Fairbury High School class of 1969. She married Daniel Stanton in Fairbury on May 29, 1976. Denise went to school in Windom, MN at the Medical Institute to become a lab technician. She worked for a short time in Lincoln and then returned to Fairbury to work for Swingsters. She also worked for a short time at the hospital in Fairbury as a Lab technician, at Smitty's Bakery, worked in insurance, and finished her most recent career at Tatro Chiropractic. Denise also served as a secretary and treasurer for the First Church of God for many years. Denise was an avid Husker fan for volleyball & football and she also loved watching the Royals.