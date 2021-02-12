Dennis D. Dragoo Feb 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save August 12, 1951 – February 8, 2021. Watch Now: Related Video Equity in COVID vaccine distribution Sloth gets new suitor in time for Valentine's Day AP Sloth gets new suitor in time for Valentine's Day Lawyers argue Trump, riot not 'legally' connected AP Lawyers argue Trump, riot not 'legally' connected Trump lawyers eye acquittal as defense makes case AP Trump lawyers eye acquittal as defense makes case Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story