Dennis Edward Luckey, 74, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born on April 3, 1947 in Mitchell, SD. As a boy, Dennis was involved in Scouts and the Lutheran church. In high school, he played trumpet in dance bands and began tinkering with car engines. Dennis graduated from Huron High School in Huron, SD and attended Northern State University, Aberdeen, SD, where he studied History. He spent time in the South Dakota and North Dakota National Guard. He raced stock cars at local tracks for a time. He enjoyed fishing at lakes in South Dakota, Canada, and Nebraska. Dennis was employed by Firestone, T.O. Haas Tire and GCR Tire. He married his first wife, Lillian Schnabel in 1969 and they had three children. Dennis and Ida Mae Lyons were married on October 18, 1995 and remained loving partners for the rest of their lives. Throughout his life, Dennis was an avid fan of NASCAR, but he especially loved being a spectator at World of Outlaws sprint car races, often traveling the country to follow their circuit. Dennis loved conversation, country music, and swapping jokes. In his later years, he enjoyed the constant companionship of his beloved wife Ida, visits from family members, daily trips to the Beatrice Veterans Club, and supervising the world outside his front window from the comfort of his recliner.