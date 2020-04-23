Dennis Edward Prebyl, 75, of Beatrice, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020. He was born in Beatrice at the Lutheran Hospital to Marjorie (Cook) and Edward Prebyl on February 14, 1945. He was baptized / confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice. Dennis was married to Judy Ames on February 28, 1968 in Fairbury by Judge Panec. They were married for 52 years. Dennis attended Beatrice High School and was a Specialist 4th Class E-4 in the 134th Infantry for six years. He worked at Dempster's MFG. in the foundry, was a school bus driver #6. He was well loved by the students on his bus. He was also a night custodian at Cedar Elementary and worked at American Tool until they closed. He then retired due to medical reasons at age 58. Dennis is a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice. He was an avid Husker and Orangeman fan. He loved watching NASCAR on tv, going to the Beatrice Speedway, camping, and fishing. He entertained his nieces and nephews with his made-up games and board games. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandson and going to his activities.