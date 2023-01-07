Dennis Findeis

Dennis Charles Findeis passed away suddenly on January 4, 2023 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on June 6, 1954 to Rudolph and Josephine (Costa) Findeis in Pawnee City. He attended Barker Rural School through seventh grade and graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1972. Growing up on the farm, Dennis and his brother David found time to entertain themselves riding bicycles and later motorcycles, hunting, and teaching themselves how to play guitar. Dennis married the love of his life, Debra Blanton, on October 16, 1977. They were blessed with two children, Christina and Eric, and celebrated 45 years of marriage in 2022. Dennis and Deb became members of the Jehovah Witnesses in 1982. He was employed as a butcher for local grocery stores and also managed his own floor cleaning business, where he worked side by side with Deb for over 30 years. All who knew Dennis were familiar with his contagious laugh, and no one enjoyed his jokes and impersonations more than himself. He was a talented musician, writing some of his own songs and playing guitar with his brother in two separate bands in his younger years. Dennis was genuine and kind, needing only to raise his voice to gain his children's attention. As his grandchildren began arriving, he spent countless hours entertaining them with his quick wit and nurturing spirit. He loved his grandchildren deeply, and they learned that they could talk him into just about anything, including teaching Bryant how to play guitar. He was especially excited to learn that a great-grandchild was on the way this summer.