Dennis Koch

Dennis L. Koch

Dennis L. Koch, 69, of Odell, passed away after a very short illness on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. Dennis was born on January 11, 1953 to Arlo and Lorraine (Hockemeier) Koch at the Rice Hospital in Odell. He was baptized on February 1, 1953, at home, by Pastor Walter Landgraf from St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Wymore. Dennis was confirmed on March 18, 1967 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Odell. On June 21, 2008, Dennis was united in marriage to Nancy Mason at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Marysville.

On March 13, 2013, Dennis transferred his membership from Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Odell to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Marysville. Dennis did custom baling and also custom cattle hauling. He worked for Beatrice, Marysville and Belleville sale barns in the past. In 2002, he started working for the Nebraska Department of Roads out of Beatrice. He retired from the Department of Roads in 2014. After retirement, Dennis enjoyed devoting more time to his own cow-calf operation and enjoying his free time. Dennis and Nancy took yearly trips, which Dennis looked forward to each year. His favorite trips included Alaska and Mackinac Island.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy, Odell; brothers, Arlin (Marlys) Koch, Wymore and Gary (Teresa) Koch, Odell; nieces and nephews, Tim Koch, Daykin, Troy (Mindy) Koch, Odell, TeriAnn (Austin) Zimmerman, Wymore, Alex (Makayla) Koch, Odell, and Jenna (Andrew) Quest, Nevada, MO. He is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, Arlo on June 19, 2017 and Lorraine (Hockemeier) Koch on August 28, 1985.

Visitation will be Friday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville.

Burial will be in Marysville City Cemetery. A memorial fund is established to Cancer Research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center or the American Diabetes Association. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.